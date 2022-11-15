TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Clouds linger through much of the afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest between 10 and 15 mph, making it feel even colder. Highs reach the upper 40s with wind chills in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures slipping a bit more. Lows drop into the lower 30s with some in the upper 20s Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Skies clear out a bit more Wednesday with temperatures warming into the lower 50s. We’ll be even colder Thursday morning as skies remain clear. Lows drop into the mid and upper 20s. Some will be in the lower 30s.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: We remain sunny and cold Thursday with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Then another cold front arrives Friday, bringing more clouds and perhaps a flurry or two. At this point, we do not anticipate enough moisture for significant precipitation. Highs will be in the mid-40s.