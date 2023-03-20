MONDAY AFTERNOON: Expect clouds to gradually build through Monday afternoon, becoming partly sunny. A south breeze between 8 and 12 mph will warm temperatures into the mid and upper 50s.

MONDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Clouds will continue to thicken through the night, keeping temperatures mild by Tuesday morning. Most areas only drop into the lower 40s with light sprinkles building after midnight.

TUESDAY: Some scattered shower activity rolls in Tuesday morning. This will become more expansive through the central and northern parts of the state. South Arkansas may miss out on Tuesday’s rainfall.

Showers will taper off some into the afternoon, though a few spotty showers will linger into the evening at times. Temperatures reach the upper 40s for the afternoon and continue warming into the night as a warm front lifts through.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: Wednesday will be far warmer than average with a strong south breeze. Temperatures reach the mid-70s. Then we reach the upper 70s ahead of storms Thursday night.

A few of these Thursday evening storms could be strong, as could some of the ones that linger on Friday afternoon. For more information on this risk, click here.