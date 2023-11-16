Clouds and warmer than normal temperatures – that’s the story of today. 62° is the normal high temperature in Little Rock for today, and it will climb into the low 70s this afternoon. Even tomorrow will be warm with temperatures in the low 70s before a cold front comes through late.

With the clouds tonight, we will likely have a little mist and there will also be a small chance of an actual shower (heavier than mist or drizzle), especially in the eastern half of the state.

The cold front late Friday will sweep away the clouds and bring a sunny Saturday. Temperatures will be closer to normal this weekend because of that front.

A system that will bring rain and potentially thunderstorms Sunday evening through Monday and into Tuesday is becoming increasingly likely. Stay Weather Aware.