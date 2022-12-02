FRIDAY MORNING: Skies will be overcast through much of Friday morning along with a few widely scattered showers. Temperatures start out chilly, mostly in the mid-40s. A south wind will be in place, so despite clouds; temperatures still reach the lower 50s by midday.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: This south wind will continue to bring temperatures into the mid and upper 50s during the afternoon. Clouds stick around with perhaps a few brief showers.

FRIDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Warm air continues to surge northward across the state, bringing continued moisture through at least midnight or shortly after. Temperatures climb into the mid-60s during this time with continued showers. Then a cold front passes, dropping temperatures quickly around daybreak or shortly after.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: We will start our Saturday around daybreak somewhere near 50 once the front passes. Even if the front is slow to move through, we will end up in the 50s Saturday afternoon. Then into Saturday night, temperatures quickly slip into the 40s and 30s.

Sunday morning, showers start spreading into the state while temperatures are still very cold. For most, we will see more scattered light showers. But in those higher elevations, there could be a brief wintry mix Sunday morning before temperatures warm up. For the rest of your Sunday, expect a cold rain with highs in the mid-40s.

Warmer temperatures and more rain and storms are likely into early next week. Details on timing, amounts and even temperature will be a bit more difficult to pinpoint with this forecast. So be sure to stay with the Arkansas Storm Team as we iron out all the details in the coming days.