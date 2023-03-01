WEDNESDAY MORNING: More humid air flows into Arkansas as a warm front lifts through the state. Temperatures start out in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Through the morning, we stay mostly cloudy as temperatures climb to the lower 70s around midday.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Temperatures continue climbing into the afternoon with a southwest breeze. Temperatures reach the mid-70s.

Storms start rolling into western and southwest Arkansas early in the afternoon. These could be strong to severe. Damaging wind, hail and isolated tornadoes are possible with these storms.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: That severe risk will linger through the evening, though it tapers off some after midnight. Still, a few lingering thunderstorms are possible all the way into Thursday morning. But the post-midnight storms should be less severe.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: Through the morning, these off and on storms will continue. A few could be strong. But the afternoon risk is much greater.

Those afternoon storms will be capable of large, damaging hail along with a strong tornado threat. These will be isolated during the afternoon and early evening, but can be impactful.

Later in the evening, as those afternoon storms are moving northeast, a final round of strong storms will blast across the state. These will move from west to east during the overnight hours. Damaging wind will be the main risk with these later storms, though an isolated tornado will still be possible.

By Friday morning, we’re far cooler with temperatures in the upper 40s. Showers may linger. But they move out quickly by mid-morning, leaving us partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-50s Friday.