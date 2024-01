TUESDAY: Cloudy and cold with high wind. A few flurries or sprinkles will also be possible early in the afternoon. Highs near 40. Wind: WNW 25-35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly clear and cold. Lows near 28. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit milder. Highs near 54. Wind: 10-15 mph.