TONIGHT: Clouds will linger through the night as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 40s.
TOMORROW: Monday will be very similar to Sunday. Overall it will be cloudy and dry. Temperatures will warm up to near seasonal values in the mid 50s.
EXTENDED: Tuesday will bring us the chance for strong to severe strong. The overall risk has shifted to the south. Central Arkansas is under a marginal (1/5) risk, with a slight (2/5) and enhanced (3/5) covering southern Arkansas. Drier weather will return by the second half of next week. Temperatures will also significantly start to cool down into next week.
For more on the severe weather risk, follow the link below.
