TONIGHT: Clouds will linger through the night as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 40s.

TOMORROW: Monday will be very similar to Sunday. Overall it will be cloudy and dry. Temperatures will warm up to near seasonal values in the mid 50s.

EXTENDED: Tuesday will bring us the chance for strong to severe strong. The overall risk has shifted to the south. Central Arkansas is under a marginal (1/5) risk, with a slight (2/5) and enhanced (3/5) covering southern Arkansas. Drier weather will return by the second half of next week. Temperatures will also significantly start to cool down into next week.

