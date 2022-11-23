TODAY: Clouds will be increasing throughout the day as temperatures warm into the low to mid-60s this afternoon.
TONIGHT: Rain chances will start to increase tonight into the overnight hours. Widespread rain is likely after 3 AM.
THANKSGIVING: Thanksgiving looks to be a pretty rainy day across the area. Moderate to heavy rain is possible at times with a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will be a bit cooler as well with highs in the mid-50s.
EXTENDED: A few hit-or-miss showers will be possible on Friday, however rain chances will start to increase again on Saturday. Sunshine returns on Sunday with temperatures warming back into the 60s into next week.
STAY INFORMED:
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.