TODAY: Clouds will be increasing throughout the day as temperatures warm into the low to mid-60s this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Rain chances will start to increase tonight into the overnight hours. Widespread rain is likely after 3 AM.

THANKSGIVING: Thanksgiving looks to be a pretty rainy day across the area. Moderate to heavy rain is possible at times with a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will be a bit cooler as well with highs in the mid-50s.

EXTENDED: A few hit-or-miss showers will be possible on Friday, however rain chances will start to increase again on Saturday. Sunshine returns on Sunday with temperatures warming back into the 60s into next week.