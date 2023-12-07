TONIGHT: Temperatures will stay mild tonight with a gusty south wind and partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will only cool into the mid 40s by Friday morning.

FRIDAY: Get ready for a windy, cloudy, and mild day on Friday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s with a south wind 10-15 mph. We will stay dry all day, but a few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible closer to midnight.

SATURDAY: Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday morning, but they probably won’t be severe. The risk for severe weather will be in the afternoon, mainly in southeast Arkansas. Temperatures will be in the 60s with a 80% chance for rain.

SUNDAY: Sunshine will return by Sunday morning. It won’t warm us up much because we will have a north wind 10-20 mph.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

