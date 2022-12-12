MONDAY AFTERNOON: Clouds linger through the afternoon with perhaps a few sprinkles or areas of drizzle. Temperatures remain steady in the lower 50s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Temperatures remain in the lower 50s through most of the night with a few spots in the upper 40s. Clouds remain thick with perhaps a few more showers Tuesday morning. Areas of fog will be possible Tuesday morning as well.

TUESDAY: A line of strong storms will work their way into western Arkansas shortly after daybreak Tuesday morning. These will continue advancing eastward throughout the state, likely reaching the Little Rock Metro around midday or early afternoon.

As storms progress east, they may intensify with a risk for damaging wind and isolated tornado risk. That threat is primarily for southern Arkansas, though a few storms may be strong as they move through central and northern Arkansas as well. Highs reach the mid and upper 60s.

Storms work their way through eastern and southeast Arkansas during the afternoon hours. The severe risk will be out of here by 10 p.m. For more thorough details about Tuesday’s severe risk, click here.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: A few scattered showers move back through the area Wednesday morning with temperatures dropping into the 50s. These showers will move out early in the afternoon, though some clouds linger.

Sunshine returns into Thursday and appears to stick around through most of the weekend. Highs will be much colder, likely in the 40s and 50s.