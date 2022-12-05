MONDAY MORNING: We begin our Monday with scattered light rain showers and chilly temperatures, mostly in the lower 40s. This light rain will stay with us throughout the morning as a warm front begins lifting through the state. Temperatures reach the upper 40s to lower 50s by midday with areas of light rain.

MONDAY AFTERNOON: Some of the showers may slack off into the afternoon. But there will still be a few scattered across the state with temperatures gradually reaching the mid-50s by late-afternoon.

MONDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: More light showers build into the overnight with continued cloudiness. Rather than getting cooler, temperatures continue to warm up through the night. We should reach the lower 60s after midnight.

TUESDAY & BEYOND: Expect more showers to start your Tuesday. Temperatures will be milder, likely into the mid-60s. We’ll continue warming up into the afternoon, perhaps reaching 70 briefly. Still, clouds will dominate with light showers lingering all day.

Tuesday night, a cold front stalls just to the north. This will spark a band of showers that become progressively heavier into Wednesday. Wherever this band of shower activity sets up, heavier rainfall totals are likely and pockets of flash flooding cannot be ruled out. Temperatures reach about 70 in the afternoon.

More rain and storms will move through the state Thursday as a cold front finally passes, dropping temperatures and clearing things out Friday, at least for a brief period of time.