TONIGHT: Clear skies will continue overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds will stay calm out of the north.

TOMORROW: Sunday will look very similar to Saturday. Temperatures will remain well below average in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will stay calm out of the northeast around 5 mph.

EXTENDED: Next week brings us our next chance for wintry precipitation. This system will arrive Monday night. Temperatures will likely be cold enough, mainly across northwestern Arkansas and into the higher elevation areas, to see some light snow and sleet mixed in with the cold rain, very similar to what we saw Friday night. The chance for wintry precipitation will be lesser in central Arkansas, however, it does look like we could see some light snow mixed in with our cold rain. However, since it is early in the season, the ground is still fairly warm, so there will likely not be any major impacts for this wintry mix. Elevated and grassy surfaces could see some light accumulation, mainly across northern Arkansas and higher elevation areas. Conditions will start to dry out on Tuesday, but cold temperatures will be sticking around all week. Highs are expected to stay well below average in the 40s and 50s.

For more on the chance for light snow, follow the link below.