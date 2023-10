MONDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, cold and windy. Highs near 50 with wind chills in the mid-40s. Wind: N 10-20 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Freeze Warning in effect through 9 a.m. Tuesday. Bring any sensitive vegetation indoors. Lows near 32. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny, breezy and chilly. Highs near 56. Wind: N 10-15 mph.