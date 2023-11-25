SUNDAY: A few showers will linger in the early morning hours with mostly cloudy skies. Sunshine will return midday. It’s going to be cold with afternoon high temperatures only warming into the upper 40s and low 50s. Breezy northwest winds 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: COLD!!! Morning temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s and we will only warm into the upper 40s Monday afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny with a northwest wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: After another cold morning, temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 50s with sunny skies.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: We will warm into the low 60s for the rest of the workweek. Our next rain chance will be Thursday. It looks like we won’t see anything severe!

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

