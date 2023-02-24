FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Areas of heavy rain will still be likely through the afternoon. Otherwise, we’ll stay cloudy with a few light showers. Temperatures will remain cold, likely in the lower 40s all day. Wind chills remain in the 30s.

FRIDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Scattered off-and-on light showers will continue through the night. Temperatures remain in the lower 40s to upper 30s. Wind will be lighter from the northeast between 5 and 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Saturday will come with cloudy skies and continued cold. Temperatures start out near 40 by Saturday morning. But during the day, we struggle to warm any more than 50 degrees. A few light showers will be possible, though not as persistent as Friday’s rainfall.

SUNDAY & BEYOND: Skies remain cloudy during the morning. Then during the day, we’ll see a few areas of sunshine. Temperatures climb with a south breeze, likely into the upper 60s. A few isolated showers and storms are possible during the day.

But into the night, the risk for a few strong to severe storms will increase just slightly. These are expected to move into western Arkansas after midnight before quickly moving across the state Monday morning. A few of these overnight storms could be severe. Click here for more information on this risk.

Once the storms have passed, Monday looks drier. Highs still reach into the mid-70s. Then we will see more sunshine and warmth Tuesday.