FRIDAY: Expect partly cloudy skies through the morning Friday with perhaps a few showers and storms. Any early morning showers and storms could suppress our risk for severe storms later in the day.

But in many cases, we’ll see temperatures reach the mid and upper 80s. A few strong to severe storms will be possible as our cold front moves through during the evening. Rain chances appear greatest late in the afternoon and through early overnight.

As mentioned, some of these storms could be severe. Damaging wind and quarter size hail appear to be the main risks. This risk will diminish by midnight, leaving us with a few lingering showers Saturday morning with lows in the low-60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Showers continue moving out Saturday morning, leaving us dry by the afternoon. Some clearing is likely in the afternoon. But with a breezy northwest wind between 10 and 20 mph, temperatures only reach the mid-70s for the afternoon.

We’ll see mostly sunny skies Sunday following a cool morning in the upper 50s. We’ll climb into the upper 70s Sunday afternoon before falling below 60 again Monday morning. Then we warm up again into next week.