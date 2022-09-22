THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Expect a wide variety of temperatures in the afternoon as a cold front moves through. Across the northern tier of the state, you’ll see cooler temperatures (60s and 70s) with partly cloudy skies. A brief shower may be possible. Meanwhile, central and southern Arkansas stays dry with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures reach the 90s in southern Arkansas. Central Arkansas stays mostly in the 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: This front continues drifting south into the night. But skies remain mostly clear. Temperatures slip into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

FRIDAY: More sunshine is expected Friday with lower humidity and cooler temperatures statewide. Most of us will reach the mid and upper 80s. Northern Arkansas stays in the 70s.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: Temperatures heat up again going into the weekend. On Saturday, we’ll see sunny skies with highs in the low and mid-90s. A few isolated showers will be possible. This pattern continues into Sunday as a cold front approaches. This front will bring much cooler temperatures into next week. Expect sunshine and highs in the 80s by Monday.