TONIGHT: A few isolated showers and storms will continue through the evening hours with rain gradually ending overnight. Skies will begin to clear overnight as well. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s overnight.

TOMORROW: A cold front will start to move through the state tomorrow. This could bring an isolated shower or two, however, most areas will remain dry. It will feel a bit humid before the front moves through as temperatures warm into the mid-80s. Once the front moves through the state by the evening hours, humidity levels will be much lower.

EXTENDED: The weather looks beautiful for next week as dew points will be much lower thanks to Sunday’s cold front. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s to start the week under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly start to warm up back to seasonal values through the end of the week, however dew points will remain on the comfortable side.