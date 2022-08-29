TONIGHT: A cold front approaching Arkansas will bring some showers late tonight through tomorrow during the day. Temps will be slow to cool after hitting 96°F Monday afternoon with it staying in the 90s through 8pm, 80s through midnight then lowering to the mid 70s closer to sunrise at 6:40am. Partly cloudy through 9pm with more clouds increasing after that along with the low chance for a few showers.

TUESDAY: It will still be hot Tuesday with high temps in the mid 90s and partly sunny. Some showers will be possible as a cold front moves through. The low chance for showers diminishes before sunset Tuesday.

WHAT’S NEXT: A little drier and cooler weather arrives Wednesday. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs near 90°F and mornings in the upper 60s through Saturday.

