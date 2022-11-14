MONDAY MORNING: We begin our Monday with cold temperatures, mostly in the lower 30s to upper 20s. Cloud coverage gradually builds across the area during the morning, but we stay dry during this time frame. Temperatures reach the mid-40s by midday.

MONDAY AFTERNOON: Clouds continue to thicken early in the afternoon with cold rain spreading across the region later in the afternoon. This will quickly transition to a wintry mix, then snow in the Ouachitas. As the moisture spreads north and east, we see cold rain through the lower elevations while more snow spreads into the higher regions of the Ozarks.

MONDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Snow continues through the early evening in the Ozarks and Ouachitas while cold rain falls in the lower-lying areas. Later in the evening, moisture will gradually come to an end in the Ouachitas. Then it slacks off in the Ozarks shortly after. But still, some lingering flurries are possible through Tuesday morning.

By the time it’s all said and done, about 1 to 2 inches of snow will be possible in those higher areas. Roads could be a bit dicey as well. Temperatures slip into the upper 20s and lower 30s. \

TUESDAY & BEYOND: Clouds linger through much of your Tuesday, keeping temperatures on the cold side. Winds will be breezy from the northwest, likely between 10 and 20 mph. Temperatures reach the mid and upper 40s, but it will likely feel like 30s and 40s all day.

We’ll remain partly clear Wednesday morning with lows slipping into the lower 30s. Then Wednesday, look for sunshine with highs near 50.