TONIGHT: Thursday’s strong winds will begin to weaken tonight. This will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 20s and low 30s by Friday morning. Skies will be mostly clear with a west wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies will warm temperatures into the mid 50s with a light northwest wind of around 5 mph.

WEEKEND: This weekend will feature rain chances on both days, but they will not be washouts. There is a very low 20% chance for a shower with temperatures in the low 50s Saturday. Sunday the rain chance is slightly higher at 30%, but there will be plenty of dry hours that day too. Cooler Sunday, with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Monday will be the calm before the next storm. Our next storm won’t bring any severe weather, but it could drop some wintry weather in parts of Arkansas. Snow is in the forecast, but it’s too far away to nail down any specifics. Check back with the Arkansas Storm Team in the days to come for the most up-to-date information.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

