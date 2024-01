THURSDAY: Becoming partly cloudy and cold. Highs near 47. Wind: NE 8-12 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds and cold. Lows near 33. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cold rain with snow in our higher elevations. Some light accumulations will be possible. Highs near 39. Wind: ENE 8-12 mph.

For more information on Friday’s winter weather potential, click here.