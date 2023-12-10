TONIGHT: Clear skies and calm winds mean a cold night. Most will drop into the upper 20s! You’ll want the thick jacket on Monday morning.

MONDAY: Even though we start cold, temperatures will quickly warm into the upper 50s Monday afternoon. Skies will be sunny with a southwest wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: The southwest wind will continue on Tuesday. Temperatures will start in the 30s in the morning and warm into the low 60s during the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny with a south wind of 5 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Other than some clouds, the rest of the week will be dry and mild with high temperatures in the upper 50s. It looks like another storm will try to move in next weekend, but the chances for rain are very low for now.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

