TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine continues to dominate into the afternoon. But temperatures only climb into the lower 40s, making for another chilly afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Skies remain clear into the night, dropping temperatures into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will warm up a bit more Wednesday with a breezy south wind. Clouds will also gradually increase some into the afternoon. Highs reach into the upper 50s. Then a warm front lifts into the area Wednesday night, importing more humidity and perhaps a few scattered areas of drizzle Thursday morning.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: Thursday will be much more gloomy with overcast skies and warming temperatures. Winds will remain breezy from the south, getting temperatures into the mid-60s. Some could reach the upper 60s at times, sparking additional showers and storms.

By Thursday night, a squall line develops. Though the risk is low, a few of these storms could be on the strong to severe side. Then showers linger through much of Friday and Saturday.