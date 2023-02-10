FRIDAY MORNING: We begin our Friday with increasing clouds and some scattered light rain showers. Most of our morning rain will be found over western Arkansas. But this will continue to spread through the morning, eventually reaching central Arkansas by or around midday.

Temperatures will be chilly to start out the day, mostly in the 30s and 40s. In our higher elevations, temperatures will be colder. A few flurries may fly at times in our higher elevations of the Ouachitas and Ozarks.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Temperatures struggle to warm up much in the afternoon as rain showers continue to spread across central and western Arkansas. We’ll climb into the upper 40s with some staying in the upper 30s in higher elevations.

Most of this precipitation will be focused over western and southwest Arkansas during the afternoon. So snowfall totals may end up less than once thought in the Ozarks. Meanwhile, that moisture may linger in the Ouachitas.

FRIDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Showers will continue through the evening with snow showers in the highest elevations. But after midnight, showers gradually shift south. That would leave central Arkansas dry by Saturday morning.

For those who see snow in the higher elevations, most will get less than an inch. But some could pick up over an inch. Travel impacts are not as likely since road temperatures should be too warm. Regardless, use caution on bridges and overpasses as temperatures may slip below freezing.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: Across central Arkansas. we’ll see clouds gradually clear out Saturday morning. Temperatures start out in the mid and upper 30s. Then as we see more sunshine in the afternoon, we climb into the lower 50s.

Sunday brings a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 60. We’ll warm up even more Monday, likely into the mid-60s. Then another system arrives on Valentine’s Day Tuesday, bringing a round of widespread rain and a few storms.

Highs on Tuesday should be around 60. Then Wednesday, we warm all the way up to 70 ahead of storms Wednesday night into Thursday. Those storms could be on the strong to severe side. Stay tuned for updates in the coming days.