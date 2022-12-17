TONIGHT: Winds will start to calm down tonight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 20s under mostly clear skies.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will stay in the upper 40s and lower 50s on Sunday as sunny and dry weather continues. Winds will start to calm down tomorrow.

EXTENDED: Slight rain chances will return to the forecast early Monday morning. A few areas could see some light snow mixed in with the rain on Monday morning mainly across northern Arkansas. Any accumulations will likely be on elevated and grassy surfaces. Temperatures will continue to cool through midweek. Another chance for light snow and rain returns on Thursday. Temperatures will continue to cool off through the end of the week into the week. High temperatures will likely fall into the 20s on Friday with morning lows in the single digits.

