TONIGHT: Temperatures will drop below freezing across all of Arkansas! Locations up north will drop into the 20s. Skies will be clear with a northwest wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: COLD!!! Morning temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s and we will only warm into the upper 40s Monday afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny with a northwest wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: After another cold morning, temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 50s with sunny skies.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: We will warm into the low 60s for the rest of the workweek. Our next rain chance will be Thursday. It looks like we could see over an inch of rainfall!

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram