MONDAY AFTERNOON: Through the afternoon, temperatures continue to soar with sunshine. We’ll climb into the upper 90s by mid-afternoon. Heat index values may range between the upper 90s and just above 100.

MONDAY NIGHT: Skies stay clear overnight. But we stay warm. Temperatures only slip into the lower 70s by Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY: More sunshine can be expected Tuesday, heating temperatures up even more. We’ll climb into the upper 90s with heat index values just above 100 in many cases.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: Wedesday, we see temperatures heat all the way to about 100 degrees. Heat index values may reach 105. Then Thursday, a weak cool front arrives. This may drop us to near 90 by Friday. Then we heat up again this weekend.