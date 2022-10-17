MONDAY AFTERNOON: With a continued north wind between 10 and 20 mph, temperatures will be the coolest this afternoon than we’ve seen so far this season. Highs only reach the mid-60s. If you have pets or any plants you want to protect, you’ll want to bring them indoors. It will get far colder Monday night.

MONDAY NIGHT: With clear skies, temperatures slip into the mid-30s. Some in northern Arkansas dip into the lower 30s to upper 20s. Freeze Warnings have been issued. Some may even need to protect their pipes in low lying areas of northern Arkansas.

TUESDAY: Despite abundant sunshine Tuesday, temperatures only reach the mid-50s. Winds remain breezy out of the north.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: Keep your plants and pets indoors because temperatures get even colder by Wednesday morning. In fact, Little Rock could see its earliest first freeze ever. Some parts of southern Arkansas could even see their first freeze Wednesday. Then we warm up into late-week.