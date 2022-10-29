TONIGHT: Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue tonight, however, they will be very scattered in nature. Temperatures will cool into the mid to upper 50s overnight,

TOMORROW: Off and on scattered showers will continue on Sunday, however much of the day will be dry and cloudy. Temperatures will remain below average in the mid-60s.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will start to warm up again early next week as sunshine returns on Monday. Highs will be in the 70s on Monday and continue to warm through the week. Many areas will see upper 70s and lower 80s by the end of next week. Shower and thunderstorm chances will also start to increase again by next weekend.