TONIGHT: Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue tonight, however, they will be very scattered in nature. Temperatures will cool into the mid to upper 50s overnight,
TOMORROW: Off and on scattered showers will continue on Sunday, however much of the day will be dry and cloudy. Temperatures will remain below average in the mid-60s.
EXTENDED: Temperatures will start to warm up again early next week as sunshine returns on Monday. Highs will be in the 70s on Monday and continue to warm through the week. Many areas will see upper 70s and lower 80s by the end of next week. Shower and thunderstorm chances will also start to increase again by next weekend.
STAY INFORMED:
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.