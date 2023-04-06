THURSDAY: Most of us start the day with cloudy skies and cooler temperatures, mostly in the low and mid-50s. But for those across southern Arkansas, especially the southeast part of the state, we will see rain.

This rain will likely stick around most of the day. At times it may slack off. But more rain is expected into the evening. Again, most of central Arkansas stays dry with highs in the mid and upper 50s. Wind will be from the northeast between 10 and 15 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Expect the rain over southern Arkansas to slack off significantly into Friday, though a few sprinkles or a brief shower may stick around along the US-82 corridor. Temperatures reach about 60 Friday afternoon.

Then by Easter Sunday, we’re warmer and drier with partly cloudy skies. Highs return to near 70. We warm up into early next week. But we keep rain and any severe weather out of the forecast through at least late-week.