MONDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine continues to dominate into the afternoon, warming temperatures into the mid-80s. Humidity remains low, so no rain is in the forecast Monday.

MONDAY NIGHT: Skies stay clear into the night, and humidity remains low. So temperatures fall faster, likely into the lower and mid-50s by daybreak Tuesday.

TUESDAY: As winds remain out of the north Tuesday, temperatures remain relatively low. Highs only reach the lower 80s with continued sunshine.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: Another cold front arrives into mid-week, bringing a reinforcement of cool, dry air to the state. No rain will come with this front. But going into Wednesday and Thursday, highs will mostly be in the upper 70s. We’ll warm up some over the weekend with more sunshine.