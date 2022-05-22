A cold front moved through overnight Saturday into Sunday, cooling down temperatures across Arkansas. These below average temperatures are set to continue on Monday with highs in the mid 70s under mostly cloud skies. An isolated shower will be possible Monday evening. However this rain looks to stay in northwest Arkansas.

Rain chances for central Arkansas look to ramp up Tuesday afternoon into the evening hours. The rain will be moderate to heavy at times. This activity will continue through the day on Wednesday.

Some areas could pick up around 3-5 inches of rain total. This rainfall could cause areas of flooding to occur by mid week.

Conditions will start to clear out on Thursday as high pressure moves into the area. Temperatures will also start to warm up again with highs back in the 80s by Friday.