FRIDAY MORNING: We begin our Friday with a little extra cloud coverage. But no precipitation is expected. Temperatures start out in the lower to mid-30s. A few will start out in the upper 30s.

Clouds thin out a bit more during the morning, making for mostly sunny skies by midday. Temperatures reach the upper 40s to lower 50s by then.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: With mostly sunny skies, temperatures climb into the mid-50s. Wind will be much lighter, likely out of the north between 4 and 8 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: During the evening and early overnight, skies will be clear. Temperatures gradually slip into the 30s and 40s. By Saturday morning, we drop into the lower and mid-30s with increasing clouds.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: Saturday brings mostly cloudy skies through the morning. By the afternoon, expect cloudy skies and a few scattered light showers. Temperatures remain cool, right around 50 for a high in the afternoon.

Saturday night, cooler air will move into the area. We should drop into the upper 30s and lower 50s Sunday morning with another wave of light showers Sunday morning. In our higher elevations of the Ozark and Boston Mountains, light snow showers will be possible. But travel impacts are unlikely.

That may change into Tuesday, though. A stronger system with much more moisture availability will move through the state. We feel more confident that this could bring some accumulating snow to parts of the state. But other areas are a bit more questionable. Stay tuned as we continue to iron out details with this system.