TODAY: Overall today will be chilly. This morning we are starting near freezing and this afternoon will only warm into the mid 40s. Breezy with a northwest wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Friday will be breezy as well, but instead of a cold north wind we will see a mild south wind 10-15 mph. This will warm temperatures from the 20s and 30s in the morning all the way to the upper 50s and 60s in the afternoon.

WEEKEND: This weekend doesn’t look great for getting outside. Rain showers will move in Saturday morning and become heavy by the evening. Rain will continue into Sunday morning. Temperatures this weekend will be in the mid 50s.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Next we are keeping a close eye on our next storm system. With cold air in place, we could see a wintry mix that included snow, sleet, and ice!

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

