OVERNIGHT: Clouds gradually clear tonight with temperatures cooling to the 30s by 8pm and 20s near sunrise. It will be breezy out of the northwest at 10-15mph.

THURSDAY: It will be dry, sunny & breezy Thursday with high temperatures in the mid 40s after a cold start.

WHAT’S NEXT: Sunshine continues through Friday, with temperatures in the 50s to round out the work week and head into the weekend. Rain chances return later Saturday and Sunday with cool and cloudy conditions through mid-week next week.