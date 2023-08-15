Thanks to the cool front that moved through Monday evening and through South AR this morning, lower humidity and cooler temperatures has arrived. Most of the state is dropping into the 60s this morning and will get to the mid and upper 80s this afternoon with that nasty, old humidity in check.

This real nice weather will carry into Thursday, but temperatures will climb back into the 90s Thursday afternoon. 92° is the normal high temperature for Little Rock. So, Thursday will be back to normal. Friday, the weekend, and next week will be back above normal.