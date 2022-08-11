TONIGHT: Clouds continue to clear tonight, making it great viewing of the last supermoon this year! August’s full moon will appear brighter and larger as it is at its closest point in orbit around Earth. Moonrise for Little Rock is 8:19pm Thursday evening and moonset is 6:52am Friday morning. Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with temps dropping to the low 70s near sunrise.

FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine all day long for Friday. Temperatures will be a little warmer and seasonable in the low 90s with an easterly wind increasing to about 10mph during the afternoon.

WHAT’S NEXT: It’ll be a sunny and dry weekend. Mornings drop to the upper 60s in central Arkansas…something we haven’t felt since June! Hot to kick off next week with rain chances and little cooler weather Tuesday into the rest of the week.

