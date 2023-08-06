SUNDAY: Showers and storms will be possible in the morning. The sun will return in the afternoon and will heat temperatures into the mid 90s here in Central Arkansas. Temperatures will be near 100° in Southern Arkansas. Heat advisories are in place in Central Arkansas and excessive heat warnings are in effect in Central Arkansas. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: We will see another 40% chance for showers and storms Monday morning as a cold front moves across Arkansas. Sunny skies will return in the afternoon with high temperatures in the low 90s. I don’t expect any heat advisories! West wind 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: We will see another 40% chance for thunderstorms and below-average temperatures on Tuesday. I have a 60% chance of showers and storms Wednesday. It looks like we will see more sun and hotter temperatures to round out the week.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

