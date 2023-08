TONIGHT: Expect partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures overnight. Low will drop into the upper 60s and low 70s with a northeast wind of 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: I’m forecasting another pleasant day on Monday. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 60s and afternoon temperatures will warm into the upper 80s with low humidity! There is a 20% chance of showers on Monday morning. Northeast wind 5-15 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: All next week will feature seasonable temperatures and low humidity. Each day will start off with temperatures in the upper 60s and warm into the low 90s in the afternoon. No rain is expected all week.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

