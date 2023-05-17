WEDNESDAY: We start the day with mostly cloudy skies and a few areas of light rain and drizzle. Temperatures will be mild, likely in the mid and upper 60s. Through the day, the lingering clouds will keep temperatures down, along with a northeast wind.

Highs only reach 80 degrees with a few isolated showers through the day. Some clouds will thin out late in the afternoon. But we remain partly cloudy overnight with perhaps a few light sprinkles and drizzle. Temperatures slip into the lower and mid-60s by Thursday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Expect plenty of sunshine on Thursday. Temperatures warm up a bit more, likely into the mid-80s. We’ll remain mild into Friday morning as warmer, more humid air moves in.

As a cold front approaches from the northwest, some showers and storms begin to move in for Friday. Some of this may start out early in the day. But the strongest storms are expected later in the day and evening. At this point, there is a very slight chance for strong to severe storms as this front moves through.

By Saturday morning, there could be a few lingering showers. Then we’ll be much cooler and drier for the weekend.