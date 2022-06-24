FRIDAY MORNING: We begin the day with mostly clear skies and very mild temperatures Most will start out in the 70s, likely warming to the lower 90s by midday with plenty of sunshine.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Expect more sunshine through the afternoon, heating temperatures well into the upper 90s. Heat index values likely get into the 100 to 105 degree range. An isolated shower will be possible, though not necessarily likely.

FRIDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies remain mostly clear overnight with temperatures slipping into the mid-70s by Saturday morning.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: Abundant sunshine will heat temperatures up even more on Saturday, likely to about 100 degrees. Heat index values will soar into the 105 to 110 degree range. A few could even exceed 110. More intense heat is expected Sunday, though a few more isolated showers and storms will be possible as a cold front approaches. This front passes by Monday morning, making things a bit more comfortable early next week.