FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 93. Heat index values may reach upper 90s to near 100. No rain is expected. Wind: NW, becoming SW in the afternoon between 5 and 10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers. Lows near 71. Wind: S 4-8 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a few isolated showers and storms. Highs near 96. Heat index values between 95 and 105. Wind: SSW 8-12 mph.