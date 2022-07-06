WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Our heat just becomes more dangerous into the afternoon as temperatures reach about 100. Heat index values will likely soar into the 105 to 110 degree range at times. Heat advisories continue across much of the state through 8 p.m. Rain chances are very slim. But a brief shower cannot be ruled out in southeast Arkansas.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Expect mostly clear skies and warm, muggy conditions. Temperatures slip into the upper 70s by Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: Heat continues to thrive with more sunshine on Thursday. An isolated, brief shower is possible in the afternoon, though unlikely. Temperatures reach 100 in the afternoon with heat index values between 105 and 115.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: This forecast repeats itself Friday. Then a weak cold front arrives Saturday, bringing perhaps a few more storms. But this won’t be enough to ease the heat or the drought much. Some may end up dodging all Saturday’s storms. Temperatures remain hot Sunday into Monday with sunshine. Highs reach the upper 90s.