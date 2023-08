THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and dangerously hot. A brief isolated shower is possible, but not likely. Highs reach 102. Heat index values exceed 110. Wind: NE 4-8 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and very warm. Lows near 80. Wind: S 2-4 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and dangerously hot. A brief isolated shower is possible, but not likely. Highs reach 103. Heat index values exceed 110. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.