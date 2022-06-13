MONDAY MORNING: We begin the morning with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will be very mild, likely starting out in the upper 70s to nearly 80. Through the morning, we heat up fast. By midday, we reach the lower 90s.

MONDAY AFTERNOON: Expect abundant sunshine to continue heating us up into the afternoon. Highs reach the mid and upper 90s. With humidity, the feels like temperature climbs into the 100 to 110 degree range. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in effect statewide through 8 p.m.

MONDAY NIGHT AND OVERNIGHT: Skies remain clear with temperatures dropping into the mid-70s.

TUESDAY & BEYOND: Humidity may ease up a bit into your Tuesday. But the heat continues to rage with abundant sunshine. Highs reach the mid and upper 90s with heat index values in the 98 to 105 degree range. Heat and humidity intensifies with continued sunshine late-week.