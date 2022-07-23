TONIGHT: Temperatures will remain warm overnight tonight with lows falling into the mid to upper 70s.
TOMORROW: Sunday will be another dangerously hot day. Temperatures will be making a run for the triple digits. Heat index values will be around 105°+. A heat advisory will be in effect for much of the state on Sunday except for far southwestern Arkansas.
MONDAY: Temperatures will remain well above average on Monday with highs making a run for the triple digits again. Heat index values will also be on the dangerous side around 105°+.
EXTENDED: Hot weather looks to stick around through the beginning of next week with most days flirting with triple-digit temperatures. A cold front looks to approach the state by Thursday. This will start to increase rain chances across the state and cool temperatures off by next weekend.
