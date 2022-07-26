TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Heat advisories are in effect through much of the state during the afternoon as temperatures reach 101. Heat index values reach 105 to 110. A brief, isolated shower will be possible in the afternoon, though most will stay dry.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Expect mostly clear skies into the night with temperatures slipping into the upper 70s to lower 80s. No rain is expected.

WEDNESDAY: We stay mostly sunny, hot and mostly dry into Wednesday. But a few more isolated showers or storms will be possible. Highs still reach 99 with heat index readings up to 110.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: These isolated storms become more scattered into Thursday, perhaps keeping temperatures a bit cooler in the mid-90s. Rain chances increase a bit more into Friday, likely keeping temperatures in the 80s all day. While this rain is much needed, it could come with a flash flood risk.