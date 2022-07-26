TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Heat advisories are in effect through much of the state during the afternoon as temperatures reach 101. Heat index values reach 105 to 110. A brief, isolated shower will be possible in the afternoon, though most will stay dry.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Expect mostly clear skies into the night with temperatures slipping into the upper 70s to lower 80s. No rain is expected.
WEDNESDAY: We stay mostly sunny, hot and mostly dry into Wednesday. But a few more isolated showers or storms will be possible. Highs still reach 99 with heat index readings up to 110.
THURSDAY & BEYOND: These isolated storms become more scattered into Thursday, perhaps keeping temperatures a bit cooler in the mid-90s. Rain chances increase a bit more into Friday, likely keeping temperatures in the 80s all day. While this rain is much needed, it could come with a flash flood risk.
STAY INFORMED:
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.