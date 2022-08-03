WEDNESDAY MORNING: Expect plenty of sunshine through the morning, heating temperatures quickly. We’ll start out in the mid-70s. Then by midday, temperatures will reach about 90.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Heat advisories are in effect for the afternoon through 8 p.m. as temperatures soar into the mid-90s. Heat index values reach 100 to 110. An isolated shower or two will be possible, though most will stay dry.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: We’ll be partly cloudy overnight with temperatures slipping into the mid-70s. Meanwhile, some scattered storms over Missouri will gradually shift south into parts of northern Arkansas shortly before daybreak Thursday. A few could be marginally severe, perhaps putting out some damaging wind gusts.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: These early morning showers and storms will gradually push south toward I-40, weakening as they do. This will leave us with some lingering showers and clouds, which should keep temperatures a bit cooler Thursday. Highs reach the upper 80s. Then as sunshine returns Friday, highs reach the lower 90s again. A few isolated storms still cannot be ruled out.