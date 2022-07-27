WEDNESDAY MORNING: We begin the day with abundant sunshine, heating temperatures quickly through the morning. We start out with temperatures near 80. By midday, we soar into the mid-90s.
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: A few more clouds build into the afternoon. But the sun continues to shine, heating temperatures to about 99 or 100. Heat advisories have been issued until 8 p.m. as heat index values reach above 105. A few isolated storms will be possible, some of which could produce damaging wind. But most will remain dry.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: We remain partly cloudy through the night with perhaps a stray shower. Temperatures remain mild, likely only dropping into the upper 70s.
THURSDAY & BEYOND: We still expect partly sunny skies into Thursday with plenty of heat. But as showers and storms become more common, temperatures may not heat as much. Highs reach the mid-90s Thursday with a few afternoon storms. These become more widespread into Friday and Saturday, dropping highs into the mid and upper 80s.
Rainfall totals may reach 1 to 4 inches in spots, perhaps bringing a flash flood risk. This concern primarily involves northern Arkansas. Some parts of southern Arkansas may struggle to get an inch.
